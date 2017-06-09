The Kids Have Been Quiet For 10 Minutes…What Happened Next

Something we’ve been talking about today on The Morning Mix. Geoff’s kids were in the next room being quiet. A little TOO quiet. Geoff’s son then came into the room to announce that his sister was wet and it was SO FUNNY! Geoff discovered the kids had stuffed the toilet with cardboard (where did they find cardboard???), a roll of toilet paper, a can of mousse, hair gel, a bottle of hand lotion, and a tube of toothpaste.

What disaster did you discover from your kids?

