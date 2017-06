I guess the first question here is do you have a joint or separate bank account? Because if it is joint you don’t have to worry about any of this. However, if you have a separate bank account, these are the top items your significant other is buying behind your back.

1. Clothes or beauty products, 7%.

2. Gambling, 6%.

3. Foods they feel guilty about eating, 6%.

4. Alcohol, 3%.

5. Porn and strippers, 3%.

6. Cigarettes, 2%.

You can read more on this on the DailyMail