Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

June 12, 2017 6:13 AM
Filed Under: sarah pepper

It was a gorgeous weekend in Houston. So we laid out to get our tan on before going to Jamaica in two weeks. I posted this didn’t realize everyone was going to comment on what Donald Duck is looking at.

weekend 1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

One of my favorite places to grab breakfast and coffee is Toasted. It’s amazing and it has THIS SIGN!

weekend 2 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

We had Lauren’s date on Friday. Here was the peanut gallery table. Notice everyone has a date but me 🙂

weekend 4 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

One of my favorite places in Houston is the Houston Zoo and being able to take Elizabeth’s nieces and nephews makes it even better! They loved the new Elephant habitat and you can’t leave without stopping to see the Sea Lions.

weekend 31 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

We were in Rosharon on Sunday at Lakes of Savannah and playing Jenga is one of my favorite past-times.

weekend 5 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

