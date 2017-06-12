96 Second News: Amanda Bynes 1st Interview In 4 Years; Original ‘Batman’ Passes Away

I am so happy to see that Amanda Bynes is back y’all! She has managed to completely stay out of the spotlight for the last 4 years, but in a new interview for Hollyscoop, she told us all where she’s been and what is next for her. Welcome back Amanda!!

One of my very favorite sayings, “Be yourself. But if you can’t be yourself, be Batman.”

This news made me so sad this weekend: Adam West, who was best known for starring in the 1960s TV series Batman, died on Friday, June 9, after a short battle with leukemia. He was 88.

A source told US Weekly, “Adam West was a true icon in a world with very few left. He is the only Batman to us. He was a class act, a gentleman and he will be missed.”

**The holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli in the small city of Menifee, Southern California, and the jackpot is the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history, the California Lottery said in a statement.

The store owner said he does not know which of his customers won the jackpot, or what his family will do with the $1 million bonus set aside for the retailer that sells the winning ticket.

**Contact Music claims Beyonce is having an entire maternity suite built in her home so she can give birth in private.

A source tells the paper; ”It is all about privacy and safety. It’s not usual for someone expecting twins to have them at home, but Beyoncé has discussed it with her doctors. She’s in prime physical condition and they are setting up a professional maternity unit inside the house for the birth.”

There will also be an ambulance on standby to take her to Cedars-Sinai Hospital should she or the babies need hospital care. Jay Z can be seen going in and out of the property but Beyoncé is lying low. There are food deliveries and service vans arriving all day.”

**Harry Styles added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour, including a stop in Houston on June 7th, 2018 at the Toyota Center. The newly added dates will start in March of 2018 in Switzerland, and will finish up in Los Angeles in July, with Kacey Musgraves opening up for him here in the States.

If you wanna see Harry Styles Live On Tour, tickets go on sale on June 16th.

**Katy Perry forgave and apologized to Taylor Swift during a new interview over the weekend.

“I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying?”

**Jennifer Lawrence had a scare on Saturday morning when her plane had to make an emergency landing. Sometimes emergency landings are precautionary but in this case, they were in REAL danger.

She was in a small, private plane that had taken off from Louisville, Kentucky, and at 31,000 feet, one of the engines failed.

The pilot was able to maneuver the plane to make the unscheduled landing in Buffalo. And it’s a good thing, because during the landing their only other engine failed in the process. Thankfully, it held out long enough for them to land safely.

Jennifer is safe, and while everyone was checked out, it sounds like no one was hurt.

Jennifer was headed to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. She’s from Louisville and had been back home visiting family.

**Charles Barkley is apparently going away to FAT CAMP.

During Game Four of the NBA Finals on Friday night, Charles told SHAQ, quote, “Listen, I’m embarrassed about how fat I’ve become. I’ve become lazy. Number One, I’m not healthy.”

(By the way, the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game Four on Friday night, preventing Golden State from sweeping them. The Warriors are now up three games to one, and Game Five is TONIGHT.)

**Tom Cruise‘s “Mummy” remake was a bit of a dud at the box office this weekend, opening with just $32.2 million.That was good enough for second place, but cost $125 million to make.

“Wonder Woman” held onto the box office crown for a second week, with $57.2 million. Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Wonder Woman”, $57.2 million. Up to $205 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: “The Mummy”, $32.2 million.

3. “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”, $12.3 million. Up to $44.6 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, $10.7 million. Up to $135.8 million in its 3rd week.

5. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $6.2 million. Up to $366.4 million in its 6th week.

**Warner Bros. TV has suspended production on Bachelor In Paradise in Mexico due to an “allegation of misconduct,” according to a studio spokesperson.

In a statement, Warner Bros. said, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor In Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

No further explanation was provided, but whispers are coming out that it’s got something to do with Corinne and DeMario. The fourth season of the series was set to return on August 8th.