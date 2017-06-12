Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

Hey, I’m taking over the writing on these posts! On Friday, we all went to Wet N Wild Splashtown. As a diehard Simpsons fan, I always want to call it Mount Splashmore. We had a ton of fun, but it was super hot. We got some NON-alcoholic daquiris. As always, my eating/drinking prowess was on full display. Lauren was appalled…

After a 7 second shower, we then went out to dinner for Lauren’s big date with Gabe (hot gun guy). Out of all of us at the peanut gallery table, I think I did the best job taking covert pictures.

Saturday, we went to the Zoo. My wife and I actually got memberships for our family on the FIRST DAY we arrived in Houston, so it was kinda weird to be at the Zoo without our kids!

I know this isn’t so much a picture, but I was obsessed with the idea. NHL in Houston?

Houston has the Key Arena success..it is already finished https://t.co/UYEfWNKirt — GhostJudgeHofhheinz (@hofhheinz) June 10, 2017

I spent Sunday working on my car. I forgot to take a picture. I’m gonna take it after the show. My automotive ability is top notch!