Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

June 12, 2017 9:33 AM
Hey, I’m taking over the writing on these posts! On Friday, we all went to Wet N Wild Splashtown. As a diehard Simpsons fan, I always want to call it Mount Splashmore. We had a ton of fun, but it was super hot. We got some NON-alcoholic daquiris. As always, my eating/drinking prowess was on full display. Lauren was appalled…

img wnw e1497277394143 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

After a 7 second shower, we then went out to dinner for Lauren’s big date with Gabe (hot gun guy). Out of all of us at the peanut gallery table, I think I did the best job taking covert pictures.

img date e1497277374258 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday, we went to the Zoo. My wife and I actually got memberships for our family on the FIRST DAY we arrived in Houston, so it was kinda weird to be at the Zoo without our kids!

img elephant e1497277385816 Geoff Sheens Weekend In Five Photos

I know this isn’t so much a picture, but I was obsessed with the idea. NHL in Houston?

I spent Sunday working on my car. I forgot to take a picture. I’m gonna take it after the show. My automotive ability is top notch!

 

