Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Kicked off the weekend with a super fun photo shoot for my friend Bobby’s new T-shirt line. The shirt says “Trust Me, Red Wine Made Me Do It,” lol 🍷
Went on a date with this handsome guy, also known as Gabe…Hot Gym Guy’s brother. 😜 B&B Butchers was amazing!
It’s normal for every one of my weekend’s to include nephew time…
We had a great broadcast at Wet & Wild Splashtown and got some DE-LISH smoothies to cool off with!
Had just as much fun at our broadcast from the Houston Zoo, and got to see the new elephant exhibit!