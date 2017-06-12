Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Kicked off the weekend with a super fun photo shoot for my friend Bobby’s new T-shirt line. The shirt says “Trust Me, Red Wine Made Me Do It,” lol 🍷

Went on a date with this handsome guy, also known as Gabe…Hot Gym Guy’s brother. 😜 B&B Butchers was amazing!

It’s normal for every one of my weekend’s to include nephew time…

We had a great broadcast at Wet & Wild Splashtown and got some DE-LISH smoothies to cool off with!

Had just as much fun at our broadcast from the Houston Zoo, and got to see the new elephant exhibit!