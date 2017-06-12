Olivia Munn Attends Commissioning of USS Gabrielle Giffords With Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden

Saturday was a historic day for Gabrielle Giffords — and Olivia Munn was there to show her support. From Yahoo!:

The model and actress stepped out in Galveston, Texas, Saturday to attend the commissioning of Navy ship USS Gabrielle Giffords, which was named for the former Arizona Congresswoman and victim of a 2011 Tucson, Arizona, shooting, which left her seriously wounded from a severe brain injury.

“Gabby is one of the funniest, nicest, most thoughtful people I know,” Munn, 36, captioned a photo of herself and Giffords, adding that she herself was serving on the host committee for the commissioning and pointing out that the ship is only the second ever to be named after a living woman.