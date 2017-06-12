Production Of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ SHUT DOWN Because Of Misconduct

Production of “Bachelor in Paradise” was shut down after a producer complained about 2 contestants getting extremely frisky in a swimming pool. According to sources connected to t he show, it was contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Warner Bros. has launched a full investigation.

According to TMZ, DeMario and Corinne had alcohol flowing and then got way too explicit in the pool. The day after, he and Corrine were getting along well but were called in by the Executive Producer. They were then told one of the show producers had seen the film and was “uncomfortable” with what was shot.

Warner Brothers immediately suspended production, launched an investigation and released DeMario and Corrine.

Two days later, they released the entire cast while they investigated alleged “misconduct.”

