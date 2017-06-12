Rihanna Is Not Happy That Chris Brown Revealed Details On Beating Incident

What else would you expect from a guy that left you hospitalized? Rihanna is reportedly annoyed about her former boyfriend Chris Brown talking about their tumultuous relationship in his new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life.

According to HollywoodLife:

RiRi is shocked to hear Brezzy reveal the details about their difficult relationship that came to an end following the 2009 beating incident that had left the Barbadian singer with “deep scars” and “trust issues when it comes to men.” “Rihanna is pretty pissed Chris, 28, is bringing up their old drama again,” a source told the gossip site. “She never wants to be put in that position again, and she still carries pretty deep scars, as much as she tries to act otherwise.” While her relationship with the With You hitmaker was difficult, the publicity the assault incident garnered over the years has been tougher to deal with for the songstress. “The experience itself was hugely traumatic, but the way it played out so publicly added yet further to the trauma,” the source said.

