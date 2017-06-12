Woman Lost 140 Pounds After Being Turned Down By College Crush, Then Rejected Him For Date

Soon, she was eating nothing but chips and sugary treats, and downing drinking four bottles of soda per day. By the time she got to college, she had a BMI of more than 50 and weighed 285 pounds. But it wasn’t until her college crush told her that he didn’t want to date her because she was so heavy that she started getting serious about getting fit and losing weight.

Heffner, now 25, began lifting weights with her roommate, cut out junk food, stopped eating out, and replaced her sodas with water. Soon enough she lost 140 pounds — and realized she didn’t want to date her former crush after all. Heffner says that after running into him a few times since her weight loss, he’s asked her out, but she’s “him know that we’re just friends now and not romantic.”