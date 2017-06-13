96 Second News: American Idol Audition Cities; Free Taco Bell Today After Golden State Win

**Producers of American Idol announced auditions for the show will simultaneously kick off this summer in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon, on August 17.

The nationwide search for American’s next superstar will hit 19 cities across the country and the audition process has never been easier. Now, participants can submit their audition videos online or show off on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

The search is split into east and west coast cities as follow:

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug 17

Oakland, CA – Aug 20

Provo, UT – Aug 23

Denver, CO – Aug 26

Omaha, NE – Aug 29

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – Aug 17

Miami, FL – Aug 19

Atlanta, GA – Aug 22

Charleston, SC – Aug 25

Asheville, NC – Aug 27

Louisville, KY – Aug 30

Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Boston, MA – Sept 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

**Can you name your favorite style of French fry?

Food site Food Republic polled staffers and members of the restaurant community to come up with the results, which were originally posted last year but found new life over the weekend on social media, where it naturally sparked a firestorm of debate.

The No. 1 pick was the waffle fry. Belgian fries came in next, followed by tater tots.

*view at your own risk*

This is the most controversial ranking I’ve ever seen on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mQLjgIFZEl — Criminelle Law (@CriminelleLaw) June 10, 2017

**Forbes magazine just released its list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers — and finally a list Beyonce did NOT take the top spot of…while Bey did come in at No. 2 with a total of $105 million earned over the past year, it was Sean “Diddy” Combs who made the most money — $130 million.

Beyonce’s income stemmed from her album Lemonade and Formation World Tour, Combs’ financial success came from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his partnership with Ciroc vodka and selling one-third of his Sean John fashion line.

Taylor Swift, who took the top spot on last year’s list with a whopping $170 million revenue, fell to No. 49 with an income of approximately $44 million. Swift did not release a new album this year, and was not on tour.

The Weeknd, who appears on the cover of Forbes magazine’s latest issue, came in at an impressive No. 6 with $93 million. Kylie Jenner, made the list for the very first time. The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul took the No. 59 spot with $41 million, while her older sister Kim Kardashian came in at No. 4 with $45.5 million.

Here is the Top 10 from the Forbes list:

1. Sean “Diddy” Combs – $130 million

2. Beyonce Knowles – $105 million

3. JK Rowling – $95 million

4. Drake – $94 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo – $93 million

6. The Weeknd – $92 million

7. Howard Stern – $90 million

8. Coldplay – $88 million

9. James Patterson – $87 million

10. LeBron James – $86 million

**The Golden State Warriors are the NBA champs again for the second time in three years. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Five last night, 129-to-120. Kevin Durant was named the Finals MVP, who had 39 points, with 11 of those coming in the last 12 minutes.

He said, “I’m just so happy to be a part of it, man. I can’t wait to celebrate with my teammates in the locker room.”

This is the third straight year that the Warriors and the Cavs have gone at it in the Finals. Golden State won in 2015, and the Cavs won last year after making their historic comeback after being down three-games-to-one.

**Bill Cosby’s fate is now in the hands of the jury. His defense lasted only SIX MINUTES yesterday, when his attorneys re-called one prosecution witness, questioned him briefly, and then rested their case.

The judge asked Cosby if he agreed with the decision not to call character witnesses or put him on the stand, and he said, “Correct!” In their closing statement, the defense basically just said that what happened between Bill and Andrea Constand was consensual.

Bill is looking at up to 10 years in prison for three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

**After Tiger Woods’ arrest last month for DUI on medications, RadarOnline.com claims he’s checked into rehab.

The site says his arrest jeopardizes the custody arrangement he has for his two kids, who are now nine and eight years old. So, by spending 28 days at a facility where he can clean himself up, he has a better chance at retaining joint custody.

This would apparently be Tiger’s third time in rehab.

**Starbucks has teamed up with Lady Gaga for a set of brightly colored summer drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. The Cups of Kindness campaign runs through June 19th. Starbucks says 25 cents from every drink will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.

The drinks include two of Starbucks’ famous pink drinks and two new beverages. One of them is a blackberry-flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination of matcha tea with traditional lemonade that Gaga says she “instantly fell in love with.”

Starbucks is contributing a minimum of $250,000 to Gaga’s foundation.

**The Chainsmokers are making their mark in fashion as brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger.

A series of black-and-white images snapped by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey in San Francisco is set to debut this fall, when Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will represent the all-American label’s classic and fresh menswear collections, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored, and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear.

It's the collaboration you've been waiting for: #TOMMYXTheChainsmokers! Thrilled to work with this dynamic duo…catch all the designs on their "Memories" tour coming to you this fall! [@thechainsmokers] A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Jun 12, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

**In honor of Pride Month, Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Converse to collaborate and promote their Converse Pride Collection. The brand created a collection of 22 standout rainbow sneakers in the iconic Chuck Taylors All-Star model, with the design theme and motto being “YES TO ALL,” signifying their support for the LGBTQ+ youth.

According to the Converse website, “Whatever your gender, orientation, identity, Converse believes everyone is free to be whoever they are.” The shoe brand has taken a pledge to donate all net proceeds from the 2017 Converse Pride Collection to the It Gets Better Project and The Happy Hippie Foundation – a nonprofit organization that was founded by Cyrus to rally young people to fight against the injustice facing homeless LGBTQ+ youth populations.

The limited edition Pride sneaks (prices range from $35-$110) are available on Converse.com.

**10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles is pregnant, according to People. The 36-year-old actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Preston J. Cook. According to a rep for Stiles, the couple is expecting to welcome their baby into the world later this year.

Stiles and Cook got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 while the pair were vacationing in Isla Grande, Colombia. But Stiles is not rushing to plan her wedding, saying, “We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”

Cook is a camera assistant. The two met on the set of the 2015 movie Blackway.

**The fourth season of ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise has been scrapped following allegations of “misconduct” on the set. The entire cast of the new season has been sent home from the resort in Mexico where filming was taking place and the network has launched an internal investigation into what happened.

Sources say that a producer who suspected misconduct on the set reported it to his or her supervisor at Warner Bros TV, which immediately suspended production. One source said there is no truth to rumors that a lawsuit was filed against the show’s producers.

The incident in question was said to be a sexual encounter allegedly between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios two cast members who were intoxicated at the time. It took place on the first day of production and there are reports that a crime may have been committed.

Cast members began commenting on the situation as they returned home Monday (June 12th), with Robby Hayes tweeting, “What happens in paradise, stays in paradise. #NoComment.” Contestant Derek Peth appeared to be disturbed by the fan response to the unfolding situation, tweeting, “My heart has been breaking all day. I’m constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are.”

**June is Pride Month, and “Rolling Stone” has a new list of ‘Essential LGBTQ Pride Songs‘ that include “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer, “YMCA” by the Village People, “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga, and “Alive” by Sia.

The list isn’t ranked, it’s in chronological order, but the highlights include:

1. “I Feel Love”, Donna Summer, 1977

2. “YMCA”, The Village People, 1978

3. “It’s Raining Men”, The Weather Girls, 1983

4. “Vogue”, Madonna, 1990

5. “Come to My Window”, Melissa Etheridge, 1993

6. “Take Your Mama”, Scissor Sisters, 2004

7. “Born This Way”, Lady Gaga, 2011

8. “Closer”, Tegan and Sara, 2013

9. “On the Regular”, Shamir, 2015

10. “Alive”, Sia, 2016