Don’t Lick The Poll! Take Your Finger Out Of Your Nose And Other Things You Never Said Until You Were A Parent

I was taking Elizabeth’s nieces and nephew to the Zoo on Saturday and we stayed after our broadcast was over and we walked over to take the kids to the carousel. As we were standing in line, I noticed that Ryan was licking the poll as he was waiting for the carousel. So I walked over and said, “Ryan, don’t lick the poll”. As I said it this mother turned around and said, “Ah the things you thought you’d never say before you had kids”.

I laughed cause watching the kids is good practice. I get to say things like, “Take your finger out of your nose”. Don’t stick that in the socket. Don’t put your pizza in your water. They are adorable and I love them dearly but I laugh at some of the things I say as I’m watching them.

So what are some of the things you never thought you would say until you had kids?