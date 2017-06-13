Have A Fear Of Flying? Here’s How To Cure It

If any of you guys have ever flown somewhere with Sarah Pepper, (which I have) then you know…SHE IS A BAD FLYER.

She gets very nervous with turbulence, takeoff landing, and anything else that possibly mess up the flight. She hyperventilates, gets sweaty hands, she yells, cries and also tells the flight attendants that they need to land the plane ASAP. 😆😆😆

Good news bad flyers alike, The TODAY Show interviewed a pilot who thinks he’s got the answer for you to feel better while flying: try writing your name over and over with the OPPOSITE HAND you write with! Apparently, it takes your mind off of the turbulence. Next time, give it a try and let us know if it helps!

Watch the full demonstration video >>> HERE.