Watching the Astros dominate baseball this year has been awesome. BUT, there’s something about minor league baseball. In the minors, they’ll do anything to keep the crowd entertained between innings. Mascot runs, t-shirt cannons, and fan contests.

The Memphis Redbirds (the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) went the fan contest route when they hosted an Icee-chugging contest:

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost. No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

Hilarious!