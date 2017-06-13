Salma Hayek Gives Details How Donald Trump Asked Her Out

Back in October, Salma Hayek claimed she turned down a date with Donald Trump. Now, she’s offering details. During a Thursday appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the 50-year-old Beatriz at Dinner star revealed the now-president attempted to court her even though she wasn’t single. According to Hayek, it started when she got cold at an event and Trump, who was sitting behind her, immediately put his coat over her shoulders.
“I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump],” she recalled of the initial interaction at an event years ago. “[Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend.”
More from Yahoo!:
According to the actress, Trump, 70, kept talking to her boyfriend. He then allegedly invited the couple to visit his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, if they were ever in town, asking for their phone numbers — and never calling her boyfriend, but eventually ringing up Hayek separately instead.
“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’ ” she says, adding that Trump responded with, ” ‘He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.’ ”
Trevor Noah jokes that “Trump was right” since Hayek didn’t end up with that boyfriend. Instead, she married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, with whom she shares 9½-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma, in 2009.