Salma Hayek Gives Details How Donald Trump Asked Her Out

According to the actress, Trump, 70, kept talking to her boyfriend. He then allegedly invited the couple to visit his hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, if they were ever in town, asking for their phone numbers — and never calling her boyfriend, but eventually ringing up Hayek separately instead.

“He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,’ ” she says, adding that Trump responded with, ” ‘He’s not good enough for you. He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.’ ”

Trevor Noah jokes that “Trump was right” since Hayek didn’t end up with that boyfriend. Instead, she married French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, with whom she shares 9½-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma, in 2009.