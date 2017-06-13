This New “Hairy Chest” Swimsuit Is All The Rage This Summer

Lauren Kelly June 13, 2017 7:29 AM By Lauren Kelly

Ladies, there is a new one-piece bathing suit with an image of a hairy body that’s apparently gonna be all the rage this summer, and people are either totally into it, or totally disgusted by it!

According to Glamour, the masterminds behind this LOL-worthy piece are from the brand Beloved Shirts, and judging by their homepage slogan, their aim is to “make the pool say WTF.” Ok we’ll say it: W.T.F.

Bustle says: the brand seems to take silly memes and things that make you giggle and plaster them on clothing, which is exactly what they did with their latest launch. Ironically enough, the scandalous suit is named “Sexy Chest One Piece.” It’s offered in three different shades to match a few different skin tones, because you want the #DadBod to look as natural as possible, obviously.

Would you wear this at the beach or the pool??

 

