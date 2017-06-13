[Video] Woman Rides On Vehicle On 290!

I think it is safe to say and we can all agree that 290 is pretty much a disaster. However, the one time that traffic is flowing smoothly and there is no traffic, you read the headline on Twitter that there is a woman riding on a hood a car down the freeway!

This is from 290 near the Pinemont exit.

Let me just say, I have done this before, I road on the back of a car. It was stupid, I was young and I got very hurt. In fact, I fractured my skull, ripped the lining of my brain, crushed my inner ear and broke some bones in my face. I spent a lot of time in the hospital for a very bad joke and scared my mom “to death”. Plus, there was NO YOUTUBE so there’s no way for anyway to watch my stupidity as it went viral. Again, I will say it a thousand times, if there would have been social media back in the day I would have some serious explaining to do!