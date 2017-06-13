What Is Sexier? Dad Bod Or Muscles?

Here you go dad, an early father’s day present. Over 69% of women think that a “Dad Bod” is sexier than muscles.
What exactly is a “dad body”? According to this survey it is, quote, “relatively fit, but neither lean nor muscular.” So basically not a bigger guy but not a muscular guy.
Here are some other things they found out. Maybe it leads to why they think the dad bod is sexier than muscles.
78% of women said they think that a man having a dad bod proves that he is more comfortable in his own skin.
Almost half of all women, 47% said that a “dad body” is the new six-pack.
80% of women said they would be proud to be married to a guy with a dad bod.
92% of married men with a dad bod said they’re HAPPY with their marriage.
86% are happy with their life in general.
And 61% said they’re proud of their body.