96 Second News: Is Beyonce In Labor? The New Dating App With No Swiping

**Is Beyonce about to deliver the twins today??

Multiple unconfirmed sources were claiming that Beyonce had gone into labor on Tuesday (June 13th). Sources said that a large amount of security surrounded a hospital in Los Angeles, leading many to believe Beyoncé was getting ready to finally give birth to her twins.

The babies will join Beyonce and Jay-Z’s first child, Blue Ivy Carter.

**There’s a new dating app called “First” that doesn’t have a messaging option. It just immediately sends you on dates with people. You choose when and where. Then other people can accept the date, and you choose who to go out with. You pick the type of date you want to go on, like drinks or the movies. You decide who’s paying, or you can split it, and you post a specific time and place to meet up.

The researchers think when you have a ton of options on an app like Tinder, it’s harder to settle on one person, because you can’t stop wondering if all those other options were better.

The guy who came up with it says he was sick of texting girls for a week before they actually got to meet up for a date in person. The app launched nationwide yesterday, and it’s only on iPhones so far.

You can check it out at GoFirst.co.

**This is a truly sad story…a guy named Brandon Rogers was to be featured on “America’s Got Talent” this season as a singer, but he passed away in a car accident over the weekend in Maryland. It’s unclear what caused the wreck. He was 29.

The producers haven’t decided whether or not to air his audition, but there are some clips of him online, and he absolutely had a great voice. In addition to being an amateur singer, he was also a doctor.

**Pizza and ice cream are for sure two of my favorite foods, as they are for MOST people…but what about trying them together?

An ice cream shop in Philadelphia called Little Baby’s is selling a new pizza-flavored ice cream! Apparently it tastes like sweet cream mixed with tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano, salt, and red pepper.

Some people are even ordering it on top of a slice of pizza, a la mode style.

**Demi Moore revealed on Monday night’s The Tonight Show that she had “sheared off” her two front teeth due to stress. She even shared a photo with Jimmy Fallon and the audience of her with her fake front tooth missing. The 54-year-old Moore admitted that her kids liked her without all her teeth because it made her seem more human and vulnerable.

Moore explained, “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because, it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front teeth.”

She continued, “I literally just like knocked it out. Its almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. Thank god for modern dentistry.”

**Justin Bieber had to think fast after turning down a request to play “Despacito.” “I can’t do ‘Despacito,’” Bieber told the crowd at the Summerburst Festival in Stockholm. “I don’t even know it.”

Justin is a featured vocalist on a popular Spanish-language remix of the Luis Fonsi track, which also features Daddy Yankee. But apparently, one fan was not pleased with that answer and threw a water bottle at the singer. Bieber dodged the projectile and simply said: “Don’t throw things at me, please.”

It’s not the first time “Despacito” has brought Bieber trouble; when he tried to perform the song at New York City club 1OAK in May, fans caught the singer ad-libbing “I don’t know the words, so I say ‘Dorito,’” in between mumbled lyrics.

**The Golden State Warriors won the NBA title on Monday night, and like a lot of sports teams, they celebrated by spraying champagne in the locker room. But the Warriors weren’t using the cheap stuff.

The bottles they were spraying on each other, and the floor, cost about $1,200 a piece. There were about 150 of them, meaning that this was $180,000 worth of champagne.

**Back in April, a guy on Reddit posted a picture of his Grandma Geraldine from 1967 when she looked A LOT like Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett saw it and posted a video saying she totally wanted to hang out with Grandma Geraldine. And she invited the 72 year old to the premiere of her movie “Rough Night“.

Well, Geraldine took her up on the offer. They went to the premiere together the other night in New York. They even had matching clutch purses made to look like name tags…to which Scarlett’s said, “Hello, My Name is Geraldine”, and Geraldine’s said “Hello, My Name is Scarlett.”

Scarlett with #GrandmaGeraldine! A post shared by Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

**Last year, Nike actually made pairs of Air Mags: the self-lacing sneakers that Michael J. Fox put on in “Back to the Future 2” in 1989.

A pair of the shoes just hit the auction block and sold for $52,500. That was thought to be a world record for a collectible sneaker sold at a public auction, but they’ve gone for more at PRIVATE auctions.

After the shoes came out last year there were three private auctions to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation…One of them was in Hong Kong, where a pair sold for $104,000.

**Bachelor In Paradise host Chris Harrison has issued a statement addressing the show being shut down after just a few days of production following allegations of misconduct by a contestant.

Harrison’s statement said in part, “Let me start by saying the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming. An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

After urging fans to “be patient until the investigation is complete,” Harrison added, “We’re sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon.”