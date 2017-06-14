Cast Of ‘Dodgeball’ Reunites For Charity Game

While there had been talks of a sequel for “Dodgeball” for many years (because if it was successful, SEQUEL IT!) it never materialized. On Wednesday fans of the True Underdog Story got a hilarious video to help raise money for charity.

Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn and a large number of the cast (a little sad Alan Tudyk didn’t show up) got together to challenge each other to a new game of Dodgeball and they are letting fans join their respective teams. You can donate different amounts of money to enter yourself or someone you love into the drawing and all the money goes to Stiller Foundation. If you win you get to play a game of Dodgeball with Stiller, Vaughn and more.

Enter and donate money here

And please let Pepper and Cotton be there.