Here’s A Way To Get People To Stop Stealing Your Food At Work

If you are one of the many people who bring your milk into work you may notice that it’s disappearing at a more rapid pace than you drink it. Let’s be honest, there’s always that one person at the office who constantly eats other people’s food. Drinks their milk. Uses their creamer. It’s like the roommate who never goes to the store, but also never seems to be hungry.
Well, if this viral photo shows anything it’s that people are creative and people are sick and tired of co-workers drinking their milk!
This picture is from inside the police station in Halifax, England and there must a be huge milk thief on the lose because there are THREE different people who have put locks on their milks! It’s looks like the club. Remember the club from back in the day? It went on your steering wheel.
Anyway, it looks like The Club with a padlock!
I can’t find them anywhere online so it looks like these cops made them!