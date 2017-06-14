Here’s A Way To Get People To Stop Stealing Your Food At Work

If you are one of the many people who bring your milk into work you may notice that it’s disappearing at a more rapid pace than you drink it. Let’s be honest, there’s always that one person at the office who constantly eats other people’s food. Drinks their milk. Uses their creamer. It’s like the roommate who never goes to the store, but also never seems to be hungry.

Well, if this viral photo shows anything it’s that people are creative and people are sick and tired of co-workers drinking their milk!