Ready To Run? Registration For The Houston Marathon Is Open

Lauren Kelly June 14, 2017 6:41 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Half Marathon, Houston, Marathon, Race, Registration, Run, runners, Shoes

Get those running shoes ready!

For those interested, registration for the Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon is now open.

A few details on the race: the full marathon will cost $150, and the half marathon will cost you $125.

If you’re thinking of registering but haven’t decided 100%, the full and half marathons are each capped at 13,500 participants. So the sooner you sign up, the better your chance.

By race day, marathon participants must be 12 years old. Half marathon runners must be 7 years old.

Participants can also register to complete the 2018 Houston Double challenge by finishing the ABB 5K and Chevron Houston Marathon or Aramco Houston Half Marathon in the same weekend, a feat which will earn qualifying runners three finisher medals.

All of the registration details are >>> HERE!

