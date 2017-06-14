‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire‘ auditions are coming to Houston, and here’s you chance to try and be on the show!

They’re going down Monday, June 19th at the Downtown Aquarium (410 Bagby Street Houston, TX 77002)

According to ABC 13 here is the schedule:

7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(Open Auditions)

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(Call backs only)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(Open Auditions with Callbacks to follow)

Line forms outside the Nautilus Ballroom; third floor.

NO ONE WILL BE ADMITTED IN LINE BEFORE 6:00 A.M.

Testing occurs approximately every 30 minutes. People will NOT be allowed to audition if they arrive after the 10:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m. sessions. Audition space is limited. There are no sign-ups for our road auditions, and admission to the audition session(s) is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHO CAN AUDITION

You must be 18 years of age or older. You must bring a picture ID and proof of age to your audition.

You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States or District of Columbia, and meet all eligibility requirements. For complete rules, go to Official Rules. Please fill out and bring the completed Audition Application with you to your audition.

DowntownAquarium.com