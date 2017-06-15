96 Second News: Ariana Grande Honored By Manchester; ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestants Release Statements

**Ariana Grande will be the first person named as an honorary citizen of Manchester following the singer’s “great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit” in the aftermath of the city’s May 22nd terror attack.

Grande’s benefit raised more than $12 million for bombing victims and their families, and she also personally visited fans in the hospital prior to the concert.

City council leader Sir Richard Leese said in a statement, “This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May – with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

The Manchester Arena will remain closed until early September as it continues to undergo extensive repairs.

**”Bachelor in Paradise” contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson have both issued statements on the misconduct allegations that prompted “Bachelor in Paradise” to shut down production.

Corinne said, quote, “I’m a victim. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality.” Corinne has hired some attorneys, and says she’s “seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma.”

DeMario issued his own statement saying, “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated with false claims and malicious allegations.”

**Beyonce might be in labor, or even may have already had the twins, but still no one is 100% sure yet…

Nothing is confirmed, but there’s a bunch of talk online that she was taken to an L.A. hospital in a fleet of Escalades Tuesday night, and an entire floor of said hospital was been cleared out just for her.

Meanwhile, the “New York Daily News” says DJ Khaled was overheard telling people the babies are already here, and an employee at Jay Z‘s 40/40 Club says they had a boy and a girl.

**Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor, Justin Long and Missy Pyle from “Dodgeball” reunited for the first time in 13 years for a video (in character) announcing a new contest where you can win a chance to play dodgeball with Stiller.

The contest is one of those Omaze.com charity auctions, so you BUY chances to win but your money goes to a good cause: The Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities to children around the world. The more you spend, the more chances you have to win.

You also receive certain prizes as you donate certain amounts. $1,500 gets you a DODGEBALL autographed by Ben. You also get to pick your team: Either the Globo Gym Purple Cobras or the Average Joes, and after the game you get to have pizza with Ben.

**Charlize Theron is reportedly dating Halle Berry‘s ex-boyfriend/baby-daddy Gabriel Aubry. A source at OK Magazine says they met at the school their kids go to and they have, quote, “a genuine connection.”

They were pictured together at the Santa Monica Pier a few weeks ago, and a source says, “It’s still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction.”

Supposedly, they met at the school where her 5-year-old son Jackson and his 9-year-old daughter Nahla go, and quote, “They bonded at play dates and parenting events.” Nahla’s mother is, of course, Halle.

**20th Century Fox announced yesterday that Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult are all returning for their fourth X-Men movie together, titled X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Lawrence had previously cast doubt on whether she would come back as the mutant Mystique after last year’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Jessica Chastain is said to be in talks to play the movie’s villain. The movie is being directed by Simon Kinberg, and it’s set for release on November 2nd, 2018.

**‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire‘ auditions are coming to Houston, and here’s your chance to try and be on the show! They’re going down Monday, June 19th at the Downtown Aquarium (410 Bagby Street Houston, TX 77002)

Testing occurs approximately every 30 minutes. People will NOT be allowed to audition if they arrive after the 10:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m. sessions. Audition space is limited. There are no sign-ups for our road auditions, and admission to the audition session(s) is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

You must be 18 years of age or older. You must bring a picture ID and proof of age to your audition. You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States or District of Columbia, and meet all eligibility requirements.

More info >>> HERE. DowntownAquarium.com

**NYC subway riders caught an undercover performance from Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon the other night…the two of them were at the Rockefeller Center stop station where they went undercover as buskers, singing “Jolene” in costumes.

Then they ripped off their disguises, and Miley sang her hit “Party in the USA” to a crowd of excited subway patrons.

**Introducing a toddler to their new baby sibling isn’t always easy, but in this case, it was hilarious.

Ava, 22 months, came into the room while her mom Ali was feeding her new baby sister Hannah. The tot wasn’t quite sure what was going on. First, she told little sister “no biting,” and Mom had to explain what she was doing and that she was getting milk.

That’s when Ava wanted to know “where the chocolate milk” at!” LOL! The video was shot by Ali’s sister Stephanie, and has been shared thousands of times on social media.