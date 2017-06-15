A Texas Wendy’s Is In Intense Sign Beef With Neighbor

A Wendy’s restaurant and the Pure Water Ice and Tea Company in Lubbock, Texas are engaged in a sign war. The two businesses are located across the street from one another.

Local station KCBD reports:

The rivalry began when an assistant manager at Pure Water Ice and Tea Company brought a little Texas college football into the mix, posting, “Kliff Kingsbury drinks for free,” on his sign. Kingsbury is the current football coach at Texas Tech. The Wendy’s response: “Hey Kliff, hungry and thirsty? We got you.” From there, it was on.

Soon local Twitter users noticed and started sharing photos of the sign war for the rest of the country’s viewing pleasure.

Battle of 4th and Frankford cracks me up lol. Pure Water said "hey Wendy's that sign looks familiar" before this @Wendys vs @PureWaterIce pic.twitter.com/rT7cRaFpRs — Riley Lookingbill (@rileylookingbil) May 22, 2017

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4: