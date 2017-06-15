Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers SHUTS DOWN Twitter Troll

Lauren Kelly June 15, 2017 6:34 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Astros, baseball, Houston, Jeff Banister, Lance McCullers, Pitcher, Rangers, response, troll, tweet

Lance McCullers doesn’t need 140 characters to get a point across…

The Houston Astros pitcher shut down trolling twitter comments from Texas Rangers coach Jeff Banister, when he tried suggesting that our teams’ jerseys explain why their team is better.

Lance responded with this:

MIC. DROP.

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live