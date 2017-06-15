Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers SHUTS DOWN Twitter Troll

Lance McCullers doesn’t need 140 characters to get a point across…

The Houston Astros pitcher shut down trolling twitter comments from Texas Rangers coach Jeff Banister, when he tried suggesting that our teams’ jerseys explain why their team is better.

"All I know is they get to put Houston on their chest, we get to put Texas on ours" – My favorite guy Jeff Banister just now on @1053thefan — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) June 14, 2017

Lance responded with this:

MIC. DROP.