Houston Is Rallying To Throw This Boy The Biggest Best Birthday Party Ever!

June 15, 2017 6:19 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Kaden

I was tagged in a post on Facebook and immediately knew we needed to everything we could to make this birthday special for Kaden. He is six-year-old and turning 7 on June 26th. he told his mom he didn’t want to have a party because he was afraid that no one would come.

So, the Harris County Sheriff’s office is rallying to throw him the best party ever!

We need your help!

Here’s the info

If you would like to send Kaden birthday cards you can do so here:

 

9201 Fairbanks N. Houston Road
Houston, TX 77064

 

Comments

