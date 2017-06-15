Calling all craft enthusiasts, proud beer nerds and brew-curious beginners! House of Blues announces the return of Local Brews, Local Grooves – Houston’s Ultimate Craft Beer and Music Festival featuring 20 local craft breweries, over 50 beers and rare releases, 13 local bands, brew-inspired pub food pairings and more on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 3 p.m.

One ticket gets you into the Music Hall, Foundation Room, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar – and new for 2017 – the Caroline St. Beer Garden & Stage presented by

GreenStreet. Plus, select VIP ticket packages include a pre-event Foundation Room Beer Dinner hosted by Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Local Brews, Local Grooves combines craft brews with an eclectic mix of buzzworthy local bands. The event

highlights flagship brands from hometown brewers, plus rare and cellared beers.*

General admission (21+ only) is $15. Ticket includes access to the Music Hall, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar,

Foundation Room and HOBeer Garden. Tasting wristbands and tasting tickets available for purchase at the

door and throughout the venue.

Tickets and packages range $15 – $95 and are on sale now at houseofblues.com and livenation.com.