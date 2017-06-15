The Wealthiest City In Each US State

June 15, 2017 5:28 AM
Filed Under: Houston, The Morning MIX, wealthiest city

Have you wondered where the wealthiest cities in the country are? A study from GOBankingRates defined the “wealthiest” cities as those with high median home values and median incomes. The criteria to find the wealthiest city was using data from Zillow to locate the cities with the highest home values. Then, use the household median income by city using data from Sperling’s Best Places. Whichever city had the highest household income was deemed the wealthiest city in that state. From Business Insider:

Median income: $250,001

Median home value: $1,747,800

Piney Point Village is part of a Houston upscale community known as the Memorial Villages. The cost of living here is 1,364 percent higher than Texas as a state — a bigger difference than any other wealthy city on our list. Residents of this city are fiercely protective of their community and the city is against all forms of business. Many public services, like police and fire departments, are headquartered in Memorial Villages even though they serve Piney Point. Fun fact: Beyonce bought her mom, Tina Knowles, a $5.9 million mansion here in 2013.

South Dakota and Maine were excluded from this list due to a lack of sufficient data.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live