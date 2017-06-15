The Wealthiest City In Each US State

Have you wondered where the wealthiest cities in the country are? A study from GOBankingRates defined the “wealthiest” cities as those with high median home values and median incomes. The criteria to find the wealthiest city was using data from Zillow to locate the cities with the highest home values. Then, use the household median income by city using data from Sperling’s Best Places. Whichever city had the highest household income was deemed the wealthiest city in that state. From Business Insider:

Median income: $250,001 Median home value: $1,747,800 Piney Point Village is part of a Houston upscale community known as the Memorial Villages. The cost of living here is 1,364 percent higher than Texas as a state — a bigger difference than any other wealthy city on our list. Residents of this city are fiercely protective of their community and the city is against all forms of business. Many public services, like police and fire departments, are headquartered in Memorial Villages even though they serve Piney Point. Fun fact: Beyonce bought her mom, Tina Knowles, a $5.9 million mansion here in 2013.

South Dakota and Maine were excluded from this list due to a lack of sufficient data.