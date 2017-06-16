96 Second News: North West’s Birthday Present From Kim And Kanye; Miley Cyrus Is Done Smoking

**Kim Kardashian and Kanye West threw a private birthday bash to celebrate their daughter North‘s fourth birthday, with aunts Khloe and Kourtney documenting pretty much the whole thing on their Snapchats. The birthday girl’s purple and white cake was decorated with sprinkles and Chuck E. Cheese figurines, while their house was filled with pink mermaid balloons.

The big gift from mom and dad though? A pair of adorable Pomeranian puppies for her birthday.

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She's my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North pic.twitter.com/EWccqlIPeM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2017

North West celebrated her fourth birthday in style! See the pics: https://t.co/7TmDENak1O pic.twitter.com/fOBKcViTFT — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 16, 2017

Movies out this weekend:

– The comedy ROUGH NIGHT

WHO’S IN IT: Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz

– The Tupac biopic ALL EYEZ ON ME

WHO’S IN IT: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Annie Ilonzeh, Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Jamal Woolard and Danai Gurira

– The action thriller 47 METERS DOWN

WHO’S IN IT: Mandy Moore, Claire Holt and Matthew Modine

– The animated family movie CARS 3

WHO’S IN IT: Owen Wilson, Armie Hammer, Kerry Washington, Cristela Alonzo, Nathan Fillion, Larry The Cable Guy, Chris Cooper

**The Backstreet Boys announced they were expanding their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency to add dates in November, January and February. And the group likely won’t stop there – turns out they’re really loving the “convenience” of being based in one place.

When asked if they’d add more than the 15 dates announced, Backstreet’s Kevin Richardson said, “I think so. Just to not have to hop on a bus or a plane or unpack and pack in a new hotel room every night or whatever, to not have to travel and be able to stay in one place is very convenient for us.”

He adds, “We’re planning on going on a world tour next year as well, we’re going to be doing both. We’re having a great time, and the reaction’s been great, so things are good.”

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale today.

**Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley have been tapped to perform on NBC’s annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The show will be hosted by the hosts of American Ninja Warrior, and it will air on July 4th at 7 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. The broadcast will also feature a performance by Hailee Steinfeld, with additional acts to be announced soon.

The 41st annual Macy’s 4th of July fireworks display over the East River will feature a pyrotechnic spectacle with more than 60,000 shells launched from five barges positioned in midtown Manhattan. It will be the country’s largest firework display in over a decade, and will be accompanied by the West Point Band and Glee Club.

**Aisha Tyler announced yesterday that she’s leaving ‘The Talk’ after six years. She said she has a LOT going on: she hosts “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?”, voices a character on “Archer”, and she’s on “Criminal Minds”.

She’s been juggling all that for a while, but she’ll be a series regular on “Criminal Minds” next season, and she’s also directing movies, so something had to go. Her last day is in August.

**McDonald’s just announced a new line of menu items that includes guacamole.

The Signature Crafted Recipes line features items topped with the restaurant’s new Pico Guacamole, which is a mixture of Hass avocados, freshly prepared pico de gallo made with Roma tomatoes, onions, and the “flavors of lime and cilantro.”

Customers will be able to get this new addition on three sandwiches: Pico Guacamole with Artisan Grilled Chicken, the Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich, and the Pico Guacamole on a quarter-pound beef burger.

There are also new menu items sans guac, including a few Maple Bacon Dijon sandwiches as well as the Sweet Barbecue Bacon with Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich.

Everything tastes better with a side of #guacamole 😋🥑 #tryityoulllikeit #SignatureCraftedRecipes #guaceverything A post shared by McDonald's Team Gomez (@mcdteamgomez) on May 17, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

**Miley Cyrus‘ has stopped smoking marijuana. In fact, in a new interview for Billboard magazine she revealed that she’s currently not drinking or doing any drugs. A pretty big change of pace from the era of her Bangerz and Dead Petz albums.

She told Billboard that dropping weed was “easy” and that she did it so this stage of her life could be “super clear and sharp.”

But that’s not the only reason, Miley also told Jimmy Fallon last night about a nightmare she had where she died on Saturday Night Live from smoking too much grass.

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason, that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I googled and that’s never happened,” she said.

**Cue the pool catfights…”Melrose Place” stars Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett are down to return to the infamous apartment complex. Bissett and Wagner told TooFab they’d love to get the entire cast from the ’90s soap together for a revival.

“I would love to see everybody. I want to do a ‘Melrose’ reunion show,” Bissett said in a joint interview with Wagner about their new Hallmark movie set to air this Saturday.

When asked if they’d love to do a “Melrose Place” special or series with their former co-stars, both of them were on board. “Yeah, with the originals,” Bissett added.

**Mariah Carey’s 1999 album was named Rainbow, and now the artwork for the album has inspired an all-new range of Mariah merch, designed specifically for Pride Month. Available at a special Mariah Pride section of her online store, the new line includes t-shirts, tank tops, hoodies, sweatpants and iPhone cases.

The items all incorporate the “rainbow” cover art and photos from the album, which featured hits like “Heartbreaker” and “Thank God I Found You.”

You can pre-order the limited-edition merch now; items will be shipped July 3rd. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to GLAAD.

My limited edition PRIDE merch is available NOW at mariahpride.com #mariahpride 🌈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

**In a revealing new interview with The New York Times, Katy Perry said, ”All the award shows are fake, and all the awards that I’ve won are fake.” Explaining that they don’t represent the audience, she claims, “They’re construct.”

Perry — who has won trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and American Music Awards — also claimed she had to adopt a persona when she was first starting out in order to become known, but that version of herself no longer resonates with her.

“I didn’t kill [the old Katy Perry], because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then,“the singer, who is currently promoting her fifth studio album, Witness, says of her younger self. “I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is now.”

**DeMario Jackson revealed in an interview with Inside Edition that he’s been fired from his job following allegations of sexual misconduct on set of season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise.

“My character has been assassinated. My family name has been drug through the mud,” Jackson told Inside Edition, according to a press release obtained by Us Weekly. “The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos.”

Jackson told Inside Edition that he’s since been fired from his job as an executive recruiter and that he doesn’t blame castmate Corinne Olympios for losing his job, he just wants the “truth” revealed to clear his name.

“I don’t blame anyone right now,” Jackson said. “All I want is the tapes.”As previously reported, Jackson and Olympios reportedly got hot and heavy in the pool while filming season 4 of the dating show in Mexico. According to reports, a producer felt uncomfortable and claimed sexual misconduct at the workplace. The entire cast was then sent home and production on the show was halted. In a statement to Us Weekly, production company Warner Bros. revealed they’re investigating the incident.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” Warner Bros. told Us on Monday, June 12.