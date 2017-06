Oh no! A guy went all out at a Columbia Fireflies game to propose to his girl. He had staff on the field come out and rock a choreographed dance routine, made custom signs they held up saying “Will you marry me” and even had the announcer blast Bruno Mars “Marry You” on the speakers. After ALL THAT, he gets down on one knee, holds up the right and homegirl grabs her purse and WALKS OUT!!!! NO!!

Back to the drawing board. Watch it go down below.