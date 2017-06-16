Casino Says Woman Didn’t Actually Win $43M “There Was A Slot Machine Malfunction”

What would you do if you were playing a slot machine and it said “printing cash ticket $42,949,672.76?” You’d FREAK, right? Well, imagine the casino telling you that it was a slot machine malfunction.

That is what happened to Katrina Bookman, who is now suing the Resorts World Casino in Queens County Supreme Court, demanding that she get her payout from the Sphinx slot machine. From Yahoo!:

Instead of a massive payout, the New York casino instead allegedly awarded her a steak dinner and the $2.25 balance she had on the machine when she thought she hit the big one on the one-armed bandit made by International Game Technology, which is also named in the suit. The unhappy gambler alleges negligence, breach of contract, and negligent misrepresentation, according to Courthouse News Service, which says the complaint included a selfie Bookman took with the machine that showed she had hit the big one.

The casino said in a statement that “Machine malfunctions are rare, and we would like to extend our apologies to Ms. Bookman for any inconvenience this may have caused.” The New York State Gaming Commission has sided with the Resorts World Casino, ruling the there was “clearly a display malfunction” and that the machine’s maximum payout was programmed for $6,500. The slot machine was fixed and operating the following day.