Kaden’s Mom Joined The Show This Morning To Thank Houston For Their Support Of Her Son

June 16, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Birthday, Kaden's mom

This is the story of Kaden.

He told his mom he didn’t have any friends and if he had a birthday party, no one would come.

As a parent I can imagine that this would break your heart. This is why I worry about being a parent because I couldn’t handle someone hurting my kid’s feelings. I would be in my car looking for those parents. However, Stacy, Kaden’s mother took a different approach and turned this negative into a huge positive! She e-mailed an officer on Facebook to see if one officer could come to her son’s party so that he knew he had one friend.

That is really snowballed into an amazing party coming up for Kaden!

Kaden’s mom Stacy joined the show this morning

