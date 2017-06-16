Lorde Makes Houston Stop On Melodrama World Tour

June 16, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: lorde, Lorde tour, Melodrama

Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum chart-dominating artist LORDE releases her highly anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama via LAVA/Republic Records. To celebrate the release, LORDE has announced her 2018 North American tour dates. She will be coming to the Houston Toyota Center on March 19th, 2018

Tickets go on Sale Friday June 23rd, 2017 at 10 am

Fans can sign up for Lorde’s email list for first access to pre-sale tickets and find more info on tour dates here:https://lorde.co.nz/melodrama-tour

Listen to Mix 96.5 for more!

 

