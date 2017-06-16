Lorde Announces North American Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Today (June 16), Lorde simultaneously dropped her highly anticipated second studio album, Melodrama, she released her 2018 North American tour dates. The tour kicks off March 2018 in Milwaukee and concludes April 15 in Nashville.

The singer previously announced her European, Australia and New Zealand tour dates, with support from Khalid. She has yet to release info about her supporting acts for the 2018 North American tour.

Related: Lorde Performs ‘Perfect Place’ from ‘Melodrama’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Tickets go on sale June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for Lorde’s email list to receive first access to pre-sale tickets and additional tour information.

North American tour dates:

3/1/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

3/2/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

3/3/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/5/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

3/8/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

3/10/18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden

3/12/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

3/13/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

3/14/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

3/16/18 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

3/18/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/19/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/21/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/23/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

3/24/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena

3/25/18 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/27/18 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

3/28/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena

3/29/18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

3/31/18 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

4/2/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

4/3/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

4/4/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

4/6/18 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

4/7/18 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

4/8/18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

4/11/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

4/12/18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

4/14/18 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

4/15/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena