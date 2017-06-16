This Picture Of A Shaved Picture Has The Internet Freaking Out

This photo of a shaved husky has been retweeted more than tens of thousands of times since it was posted June 7 and has sparked internet-wide debate on whether or not it’s cruel to shave a pet dog.

If you've never seen a husky with absolutely no body hair then here you go. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/BQww3jUbmB — Shishou 🌐 (@OmonaKami) June 8, 2017

@OmonaKami later noted he doesn’t own the dog or even personally know it, and that he just found the photo online. That, of course, leaves the possibility the picture is totally fake but that never stopped the internet from complaining anyway.

This permanently destroys their coat and causes it to no longer function how it should 😭😔 — Lily Stark (@StWolbodo) June 8, 2017

Yes they have 2 layers of coating that helps maintain a healthy body temperature in cold AND hot weather — Pool Boy (@andacious) June 8, 2017

Others noted in response that sometimes dogs need to be shaved for medical reasons.