[Video] Ex Girlfriend Caught On Camera Spray Painting Ex's Car

June 16, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Vandalising

Deonndray Berry 22 says that his car was vandalized by his ex-girlfriend and her friend.  There is video and it does show those two women “hovering” near his car.

His car, a Dodge Durango, had spray paint on the doors and black paint on the windshield and mirrors. Plus, all four tires were slashed!

 

He told KHOU, quote, “That’s my ex-girlfriend right there, and that’s her best friend”.

 

He’s sure it’s her because he said that she tried to hit him with a car once.

As far as his ex goes, Berry told KHOU, quote, “Beauty isn’t everything,” Berry said. “Beauty can hold in a beast, too.”

 

