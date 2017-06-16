You Waste More Than Two Years Of Your Life Doing This. You’ll Probably Do It Tonight!

Obviously we make a lot of decisions everyday. Some are big. Some are small. Some are good. Some are bad. But how much time to do you spend making basic decisions.

Well, this survey says it’s a lot of time! You spend 2 years and NINE MONTHS making bad decisions!

The breakdown is this, because if you’re like me, you’re probably like, it only took me 2 seconds to make that decision how does that add up to almost three years?

Well, like this!

You make 14 small decisions in a day and that can take a little over and hour. Which I think is high because the only daily decision I make that takes forever is where to eat but we’ll go with the survey. They say those decisions add up to about 16 1/2 days in a year and over he 60 years of your adult life, that is about 1,000 days or the 2 years and nine months!

So the next time you are pondering for more than a few seconds on what to eat, ladies (and I say ladies because as a woman, that is the decision I ponder on the regular)!!