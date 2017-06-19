96 Second News: Michael Phelps Set To Race A Shark; Katy Perry Most Followed On Twitter

**Katy Perry beat her own 2016 record of 90 million followers by reaching 100 million Twitter followers.

The official Twitter account gave Katy a celebratory post saying:

Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice! #LoveKaty https://t.co/Lpc1DSk4Kw — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 16, 2017

**Jonathan Goldsmith, the former Dos Equis beer spokesman, has ditched his cold one for Astral Tequila.

In a short teaser for the liquor brand, the actor pours himself a shot before clinking glasses with the attractive brunette cozying up to him on a couch. “I told you,” he explains to the camera, “I don’t always drink beer.”

The line is a spoof on his now infamous Dos Equis spots, in which he declared, “I don’t always drink beer. When I do, I prefer Dos Equis.”

**The judge in the Bill Cosby case declared a mistrial on Saturday, because jurors couldn’t reach a verdict after 52 hours of deliberation. But he added, quote, “I remind everyone that this is not vindication or victory.” Cosby is still charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and prosecutors say they WILL retry him.

Cosby is still charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, over a 2004 encounter with Andrea Constand. And prosecutors say they WILL retry him. There’s no word when, and Cosby is free on bail until then.

**Beyonce gave birth to her twins, according to a Tweet from her dad. TMZ claims it actually happened last Monday, but doctors still haven’t released them because of some minor medical issue. Beyoncé and Jay Z haven’t issued an official statement yet.

The tweet from Mathew Knowles said, “Happy birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

All evidence seems to point to the babies being a boy and a girl. A woman was seen carrying two baby balloons into UCLA Medical Center: One pink, one blue with a card for “B & J”.

“Cars 3” topped the box office this weekend with $53.5 million, but “Wonder Woman” stayed strong earning $40.8 million for second place.

Meanwhile, the TUPAC movie “All Eyez on Me” hit third with $27 million, and “Rough Night”, the raunchy female comedy starring SCARLETT JOHANSSON and KATE MCKINNON, opened in 7th place, with a disappointing $8 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Cars 3”, $53.5 million.

2. “Wonder Woman”, $40.8 million. Up to $274.6 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: “All Eyez on Me”, $27.1 million.

4. “The Mummy”, $13.9 million. Up to $56.5 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “47 Meters Down”, $11.5 million.

**Michael Phelps, will be racing a great white shark for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week.

The Discovery Channel announced in a press release that the 31-year-old swimmer will race the shark in a race titled “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs Great White.” According to Discovery, the event “is so monumental that no one has attempted it before.”

Michael has been training for the dangerous showdown, and he took to Instagram on Saturday, June 10, to share his excitement. “I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do,” he captioned the pic of his cold-blooded competitor. “Be in a cage and dive with great white sharks!! #Bucketlist.”

Phelps vs. Shark airs Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. E.T. on Discovery. Shark Week kicks off an hour earlier at 7 p.m. E.T.

I was able to do something that I had always wanted to do. Be in a cage and dive with great White sharks 🦈!! #bucketlist A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

**Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other undetermined factors, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, June 16.

According to the coroner, the Star Wars actress, who died last December at the age of 60, showed signs of having taken multiple drugs, though officials could not determine whether those contributed to her death. She also had a buildup of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries.

The coroner said Fisher’s manner of death would be listed as undetermined.

**Lady Gaga showed off her skills as a barista at a Starbucks on Friday, where she treated fans to special drinks from her Cups of Kindness collection.

Starbucks patrons can order the Pink Drink, Ombré Pink Drink, Matcha Lemonade, and Violet Drink through today, with the coffee franchise donating 25 cents per purchase to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

👉 You got this. Each drink sold from the #CupsOfKindness collection benefits @BTWFoundation.

6/13-6/19. 💚💖💜💗 pic.twitter.com/gGmeSCd206 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 16, 2017

**Justin Bieber and some friends got matching tattoos that say, “Better at 70” – and he’s got a whole philosophy behind it.

The 23-year-old admits he’s made mistakes and “wasted a lot of time,” but it all just makes him want to be better. His new motto is, “For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER at 70.”