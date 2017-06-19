Geoff Sheen’s Weekend In Five Photos

My Father’s Day weekend started off strong. I headed out to Katy for the grand opening of Texas Bay Credit Union. Astros pitcher Brad Peacock was there signing autographs. Brad and I realized that we actually did an event together in San Antonio when the Astros did their Winter Caravan. He’s a good guy. Thanks to all who came out to see!

This is when the weekend took a significant turn for the worse. My parents are moving to town, but haven’t found a place yet. So we had to move all their stuff to storage. Thanks to our producer, DJ Mike Funky, we were able to finish the move in 5.5 hours. Without his help (and his buddy, Eduardo), we would still be at storage! But we weren’t done with that move. More to come…

My Father's Day? Oh just moving my dad's stuff into storage. 91 and humid! H/t DJ Mike Funky for the assist. pic.twitter.com/D68l5FuVXK — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) June 18, 2017

The weekend then 180’d again! Took the family to Minute Maid Park for Astros vs Red Sox! My son loves baseball now.

Took my son to his first baseball game with also happened to be an #Astros blowout! Happy Fathers Day to me!!! pic.twitter.com/zZugql5X1F — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsheen) June 18, 2017

On Sunday, we moved EVEN MORE STUFF. I don’t even have a picture of this because it was so terrible. When I shared this with Sarah Pepper via text, this was the message she sent back:

My co-workers are cruel.

At least the weekend finished with a happy moment. My kids made me a cake (and decorated) for Father’s Day. My daughter is the sprinkles on the right, my son is the frosting in the middle. Best cake I’ve ever had!