Germany Is Going To Destroy 35 TONS Of Fidget Spinners

Germany is planning to destroy fidget spinners because according to officials, the seemingly harmless toys might pose a hazardous risk. From Yahoo!:

On Friday, Associated Press reported that German officials are over the current fidget spinners trend. We kind of get it, after all, one person’s calming mechanism can be another person’s twitchy nightmare. On the other hand, fidget spinners may be useful for people with anxiety, ADD, or a variety of other conditions that fidgeting can help relieve.

The publication explained via Washington Post that customs officials in Frankfurt, Germany have decided to destroy “thousands of seized fidget spinners deemed ‘unsafe.’” These are being considered “potential hazards” as of now, and the country isn’t going to stand for it anymore.

But are fidget spinners really a safety hazard? It might sound a little extreme, but we’re kind of impressed with Germany’s assertiveness. Plus, parents have already called for a recall on the spinners, so it’s not that far of a stretch if you think about it. According to the Washington Post, the main danger is they could present a choking hazard if parts fall off.