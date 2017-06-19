Houston Gets Ready For Pride Week With Rainbow Crosswalk

Houston Pride Week has begun!

Myself and Sarah Pepper are super excited to be back as your official Houston Pride Parade hosts on Saturday. To gear up for this weekend’s big events, officials have created a rainbow crosswalk to honor the LGBTQ community in Montrose.

The intersection of Westheimer and Taft is now a bright and colorful crosswalk, which was originally requested as a memorial dedicated to Alex Hill: a local man who was recently killed in an accident there.

With the permission of the city and sponsoring of Houston Pride, the UP Art Studio designed and painted the intersection. “While this project was initially requested by friends of Alex Hill, the idea behind the crosswalk is to also honor the support and friendship many find in Houston’s LGBT community,” said Matthew Brollier, a crosswalk project facilitator. “The hope is that the crosswalk serves as a marker of encouragement to all Houstonians and visitors in recognizing the city as a welcoming place, open to all people, and one that celebrates its diversity, with a nod to the neighborhood’s place in Houston’s LGBT history.”

The Houston Pride Festival begins on Saturday in downtown at 901 Bagby St.