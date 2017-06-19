Jay Z Celebrated Father’s Day By Helping Bail Dads Out Of Jail

Jay Z has just welcomed twins with wife Beyoncé, so he had a great Father’s Day. In an effort to give back, Jay is celebrating by bailing fathers out of jail so they, too, can have the opportunity to spend this special day with their children. From Yahoo!:

But this isn’t just about Father’s Day, it’s about taking a stand and tackling the injustices of the American prison system — which mostly impacts people of color.

Mr. Sean Carter penned an op-ed for Time, writing that he was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change, two organizations that bailed out over 100 mothers on Mother’s Day. Jay Z said he will be donating to those organizations to bail out fathers on Father’s Day.

“If you’re from neighborhoods like the Brooklyn one I grew up in, if you’re unable to afford a private attorney, then you can be disappeared into our jail system simply because you can’t afford bail,” Jay Z wrote. “Millions of people are separated from their families for months at a time — not because they are convicted of committing a crime, but because they are accused of committing a crime.”