Kim Kardashian Just Released Her Own Fidget Spinner

Just when you thought she had done it all, Kim Kardashian released her own fidget spinner. Of course, this isn’t just any normal fidget spinner.

Kim K released a whole slew of items that are available this Father’s Day. Similarly, she went with a whole new “Daddy” theme in her shop. Baseball caps, a keychain with a photo of herself as a child, iPhone cases, crop tanks, and socks are all new additions.

While Mix 96.5 is giving ours away for FREE, Kim’s fidget spinner cost is higher than most spinners. The “Daddy Money Fidget Spinner” can be purchased for $15 plus $4 in shipping.