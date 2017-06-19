Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah Pepper June 19, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Galveston, Photos, sarah pepper

I’m not gonna lie, Friday I did NOTHING Friday night. So unless you want pictures of me and my dog chilling on the coach watch Netflix. Let’s start with Saturday 🙂

It w as a big day for Elizabeth’s nieces Linda an Bella they got to go to their first DASH GAME! Both of them are soccer players so they are pumped!

When I asked them them what their favorite part of the whole day was, they said riding the train. The METRO 🙂

first dash game Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

When the game was over there was a Kealia and JJ spotting!  Look at them 🙂

weekend 11 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Just another one for you. I know it’s only five photos but come on, it’s JJ!

weekend 21 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

 

I’m not sure what happened here! We were going to the tattoo parlor on Saturday and saw this!

 

what happened Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday was Galveston Day! I wanted Elizabeth to take a photo like Little Mermaid. This is what I got.

galeston 1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

This is what I wanted. You had one job! 🙂

galveston 2 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

On the way home, we saw this guy! Yeah, that’s one leg hanging off of his motorcycle. I wanted to call the police. Wouldn’t you have?!

motorcycle Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

