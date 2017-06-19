The President of Costa Rica Accidentally Eats a Wasp During a Speech

There is a stat somewhere that says you will eat eight spiders in your sleep during your lifetime. Apparently, you can add eating one wasp on live TV if you are the Costa Rica President to the list.

He barely even flinches before making the joke “It’s pure protein” and washing it down with a swig of water. Unlike me who would have torn all my clothes off and ran around squealing and gagging until the fire department showed up and sprayed me down with the hose and I fell asleep….just sayin’

Watch the chow down below