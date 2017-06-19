The President of Costa Rica Accidentally Eats a Wasp During a Speech

Wasp was by the wrong mouth, at the wrong time. June 19, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: cage show, jason cage, viral, wasp

There is a stat somewhere that says you will eat eight spiders in your sleep during your lifetime.  Apparently, you can add eating one wasp on live TV if you are the Costa Rica President to the list.

He barely even flinches before making the joke “It’s pure protein” and washing it down with a swig of water.  Unlike me who would have torn all my clothes off and ran around squealing and gagging until the fire department showed up and sprayed me down with the hose and I fell asleep….just sayin’

Watch the chow down below

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live