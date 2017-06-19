[WATCH] New Behind The Scenes Teaser For ‘Pitch Perfect 3’

The Bellas are back y’all!

A new teaser trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3‘ just hit the web, and we’ve got the first look for you.

“We’re taking you on a global tour with the Bellas,” director Trish Sie says as she gives viewers a behind-the-scenes tour of the film’s productions in a new teaser trailer for the film. There are shots of Anna Kendrick and some of her costars jumping into the water, John Lithgow on set, DJ Khaled hanging out with some military members, and the Bellas decked out in camo.

New cast members include Ruby Rose, Andy Allo, and John Lithgow. Along with Kendrick and Wilson, all the rest of the original Bellas will be returning, including Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, and Hailee Steinfeld, who made her Pitch Perfect debut in the 2015 sequel.

Pitch Perfect 3 arrives Dec. 22.