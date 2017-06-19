You Could Be Making 84,000 A Year! There’s Just One Catch!

Do you love kids? Do you love taking care of people? Do you nanna make $84,000 a year?

Sounds like an awesome deal right? Just one catch. In a listing on a UK nanny website it lists the duties as, quote,” getting the children ready for school, helping after school and occasionally putting them down at bedtime” and that doesn’t seem bad right?

There’s just one catch! There house is HAUNTED AF!

I don’t mean “Casper” haunted. I mean like HAUNTED HAUNTED!

The listing says, quote, “We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was ‘haunted’ when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. 5 nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving. This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven’t personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we’ve been out of the house, but we’re happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it’s important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.”