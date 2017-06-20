96 Second News: Jay Z Is Changing His Name; Shawn Mendez Is Modeling For Armani

**Hanson has slammed Justin Bieber and his music in a new interview, comparing Bieber’s music to a sexually transmitted disease. The brothers were giving an interview with an Australia radio station when the host played a snippet of Bieber’s remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s song “Despacito.”

One brother said, “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears…” Another chimed in: “It’s like hanging out with a koala… It’s just ear infections, they’re terrible. Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks.”

OUCH.

Hanson compared Justin Bieber's music to venereal disease and chlamydia and all we can say is where is the love? https://t.co/EYxiwKE6ku pic.twitter.com/XGcxUFjJ2J — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

**‘The Price Is Right’ alum host Bob Barker is “doing fine” after a visit to the hospital last week. The 93-year-old was taken to the hospital after hitting the back of his head during a fall.

A rep for Barker told Entertainment Tonight that the incident occurred last week, after he fell in his bathroom. His rep said, ”He hit the back of his head and decided it would be wise to go to the ER and get checked out.” He underwent some minor testing, and “he’s now home and has had some minor discomfort and pain but is doing fine, as the days go on.”

**Carrie Fisher passed away from more than just sleep apnea as first reported earlier this week…

According to a toxicology report obtained on Monday by People Magazine, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office revealed the actress had cocaine, methadone, heroin and ecstasy in her system when she died at age 60 in back in December. In addition to these drugs, she was also taking Prozac, Abilify and Lamactal with a prescription and Oxycodone without one.

While the report could not give exact details, it said that the “exposure to cocaine” happened at some point in the 72 hours prior to her death. It is unclear if the drug use contributed to her death. The report ruled her manner of death “undetermined.”

On Friday, the office stated Fisher suffered from heart disease and “drug use” but did not get into specifics.

Carrie Fisher had multiple drugs in her system when she went into cardiac arrest and later died, full autopsy shows https://t.co/uk3Ef1ahSO pic.twitter.com/9lVScMf7Kl — CNN (@CNN) June 20, 2017

**Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Giorgio Armani to launch the first touchscreen smartwatch collection and new hybrid smartwatch models for the “Emporio Armani Connected” line, available September 14th.

Shawn teased the collaboration earlier this week on Twitter, and celebrated the campaign launch by walking the runway as a special guest at Emporio Armani Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 show on Saturday during Milan’s Fashion Week.

**Last month, Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida after he was seen by law enforcement “driving erratically, all over the road.” The next day, the golfer released a statement claiming he had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications” and was NOT under the influence of alcohol.

Yesterday Tiger revealed on Twitter he is seeking “professional help” to manage the way he takes said drugs. He cites back pain and “a sleep disorder.”

**It’s been revealed that Jay Z has changed his name just ahead of the release of his new upcoming visual album titled 4:44!

Entertainment Weekly confirms that he is no longer Jay Z, but is JAY-Z instead.

That’s JAY DASH Z if you didn’t catch that, lol.

Jay originally had the hyphen but dropped it back in 2013 after releasing his album Magna Carta.

**Lorde and Taylor Swift are best friends, but friendship with Swift is not a simple thing. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do,” Lorde explained during a recent interview with The Guardian regarding her friendship with the megastar. Lorde explained that maintaining a friendship with someone so famous comes with a “different sets of considerations” and is “like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

The singer said that while she still loves her old friends back in New Zealand, keeping a close circle of friends like Swift is important, especially while she is living and performing in the U.S.

**Kim Kardashian is launching her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, and is expected to make millions of dollars off of it in just a matter of minutes.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the site projects that KKW Beauty will sell out of its 300,000 contouring kits, which cost $48, in less than five minutes. This means Kim and her manufacturer Seed Beauty would make an estimated $14.4 million in sales.

IN FIVE MINUTES.

Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line projected to make $14.4 million in minutes https://t.co/BkiNOIVBwl pic.twitter.com/6Pwdfb91zn — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 20, 2017

**An educational website called Into Film put together a list of 50 movies that your kids should see before they turn 11 years old, choosing the movies based on how well they benefit a child’s development and creativity. They include, in no particular order . . .

“The Lion King”, “Toy Story”, “E.T.”, the original, animated version of “Beauty and the Beast”, “Mary Poppins” .”Shrek”, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, “The Lego Movie”, “Hook”, “Nanny McPhee” “Dumbo”, “The Secret Life of Pets”, “Night at the Museum”, “Free Willy”, “Babe” “Star Wars”, “The Iron Giant”, “Coraline”, “Paddington”, “The Never-Ending Story” “Up”, “Matilda”, “Space Jam”, “The Princess Bride”, and “Jumanji”.

**A new study found that being lazy on the weekend is the key to losing weight. Wait…what??

Researchers found that people who spent the weekend catching up on sleep had lower BMIs than people who woke up at their normal time and actually did stuff on the weekends.

And the MORE time people spent sleeping on weekends, the lower their BMIs were.

**A woman flying from Saudi Arabia to India went into labor at 35,000 feet on Sunday. The crew members and a paramedic who was on board delivered the baby. He was premature, but he and his mom are both doing fine.

Now the airline has decided to give the kid FREE FLIGHTS FOR LIFE.

Jet Airways is one of the biggest airlines in India. They fly to about 20 different countries, including several cities in Europe and North America.

**According to a new survey, it costs an average of $495 to keep your kid happy and entertained over the summer.

That includes $319 on toys and activities to keep them occupied while they’re not in school. Plus another $176 to take them with you on trips and vacations. It doesn’t even include stuff like extra money you have to spend on daycare or babysitters.

The average parent said they suggest 13 different activities a week for their kids over the summer. And that’s still not enough. On average, kids are bored and don’t know what to do by about 1:30 every day.

**Actor Miles Teller was arrested for public intoxication in San Diego early Sunday morning.

Police approached Teller on the street after noticing he was having trouble maintaining his balance, a police spokesperson told People. They gave him the option of sleeping it off in a detox center, but he didn’t wanna go.

“He was taken to the detox center where he was uncooperative and the staff rejected him. He was then arrested and transported to the local jail where he was booked,” Billy Hernandez, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department told People.

San Diego allows intoxicated people to detox instead of being arrested – if they cooperate. Teller was later released.