A Brawl At A Starbucks Breaks Out Over A Wrong Drink!

June 20, 2017 4:51 AM
Filed Under: Brawl Chicago Starbucks, fight, Stabucks, what caused a fight at starbucks

I get that you love your Starbucks! I love my Starbucks! But come on!  A fight? A stabbing? Over a drink? Yep, it happened! AGAIN!

There was a guy from California who was visiting in Chicago and on Sunday he went to Starbucks. They got his drink wrong, come one, everyone makes a mistake and he started yelling at the staff!

That’s when another customer stepped in and told him to back off and that is what started the BRAWL! Somewhere during the fight the guy from California got stabbed in the hand.

Witness reports, which the story calls, “unreliable” say that the knife fell out of the other’s guy’s pocket and just somehow ROLLED into his hand during the brawl. That’s some “Whatcha Doin at the Courthouse” story right there!

Neither of the guys wanted to press charges so neither was arrested!

